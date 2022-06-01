Breaking: Former Cowboys Star Found Dead In Apartment

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: A view of the Dallas Cowboys helmet featuring a red and blue stripe to honor our country’s armed forces and Medal of Honor recipients at the Salute to Service game as the Cowboys host the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys star Marion Barber has tragically been found dead in his apartment.

Barber, who starred at running back for the Cowboys from 2005-10, last played in the National Football League in 2011. He finished his career with the Chicago Bears.

According to a Wednesday night report, Barber was found dead in his apartment.

Barber was 38 years old.

From the report:

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber was found dead in apartment by Frisco police on Wednesday, per multiple sources. Cause of his death is unknown. A Frisco police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time.”

Barber was a Pro Bowler in 2007. He was known as one of the toughest, most-physical running backs in the league.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members during this difficult time.