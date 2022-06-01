Breaking: Former Cowboys Star Found Dead In Apartment
Former Dallas Cowboys star Marion Barber has tragically been found dead in his apartment.
Barber, who starred at running back for the Cowboys from 2005-10, last played in the National Football League in 2011. He finished his career with the Chicago Bears.
According to a Wednesday night report, Barber was found dead in his apartment.
Barber was 38 years old.
From the report:
Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber was found dead in apartment by Frisco police on Wednesday, per multiple sources.
Cause of his death is unknown.
A Frisco police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time.”
Barber was a Pro Bowler in 2007. He was known as one of the toughest, most-physical running backs in the league.
Our thoughts are with his friends and family members during this difficult time.