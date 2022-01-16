The Spun

Breaking: Micah Parsons Appears To Be OK After Leaving Game

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 21: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs (not in photo) during the third quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys fans survived a scare just now when rookie linebacker Micah Parsons had to be evaluated for an injury.

Parsons left the game and was taken to the blue medical tent after he and 49ers left tackle Trent Williams accidentally slammed helmets.

It happened when the explosive defender was trying to sack San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The good news for Dallas is that Parsons passed whatever protocol he had to in order to come back in. He returned to the field later in that drive.

The bad news for the Cowboys is nothing has gone right for them so far. San Francisco has scored on each of its first two possessions to take a 10-0 late in the first quarter.

