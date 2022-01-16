Breaking: Micah Parsons Appears To Be OK After Leaving Game

Dallas Cowboys fans survived a scare just now when rookie linebacker Micah Parsons had to be evaluated for an injury.

Parsons left the game and was taken to the blue medical tent after he and 49ers left tackle Trent Williams accidentally slammed helmets.

It happened when the explosive defender was trying to sack San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Micah Parsons is being evaluated for a concussion pic.twitter.com/I6YhAX1li2 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 16, 2022

Damn Micah Parsons goes to the medical tent, looks injured. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 16, 2022

The good news for Dallas is that Parsons passed whatever protocol he had to in order to come back in. He returned to the field later in that drive.

The bad news for the Cowboys is nothing has gone right for them so far. San Francisco has scored on each of its first two possessions to take a 10-0 late in the first quarter.

You can watch on CBS.