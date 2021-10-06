Breaking: “Likely” Destination Emerges For Jaylon Smith

Less than 24 hours after being released by the Dallas Cowboys, linebacker Jaylon Smith appears to have found his next NFL home.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers are the “likely” landing spot for Smith. Earlier in the day, Rapoport had said to keep an eye on the NFC North franchise.

Besides the fact the Packers are looking for help at linebacker, Smith has an obvious connection to the Green Bay staff. Head coach Matt LaFleur was the quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame in 2014 when Smith was starring for the Fighting Irish.

Source: The Packers are, in fact, the likely landing spot for former #Cowboys Pro Bowl LB Jaylon Smith. They are finalizing details. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2021

Smith, who was cut by the Cowboys in a surprising move on Tuesday night, started all 48 games for Dallas from 2018-20. In 2019, he recorded 142 tackles, 2.5 sacks, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles and an interception while making the Pro Bowl.

However, with players like Keanu Neal, Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch starring at linebacker this season for the Cowboys, Smith became expendable. Head coach Mike McCarthy called it a “big picture roster move” and a tough decision.

Smith’s new team will travel to Cincinnati this week to take on the Bengals. We’ll see how if the fifth-year pro makes his Packers’ debut on Sunday.