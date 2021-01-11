Breaking: The Cowboys Have A New Defensive Coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys have a new defensive coordinator, per multiple reports, and it is a familiar name in NFL coaching circles.

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, who was fired by the franchise midway through the 2020 season, is replacing Mike Nolan as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Nolan was let go last week after a brutal 2019 campaign.

Quinn has not been a defensive coordinator since 2014, when he was with the Seattle Seahawks. His two-year stint running the Seattle defense resulted in back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and a win in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Quinn parlayed that into the head gig in Atlanta, where he 43-42 over five-plus seasons. In 2016, Quinn brought the Falcons to Super Bowl LI, where they lost a heartbreaker to the New England Patriots.

Statistically, the Cowboys’ 2020 defense was the worst in franchise history, so Quinn has plenty of work ahead of him. The team’s personnel on that side of the ball could also use some overhauling.

Still, on paper, this is a sensible hire. It allows the Cowboys to get back to the 4-3 system preferred by previous defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli and defensive play caller Kris Richard.

That scheme should be a better fit for the type of players Dallas has on its roster than the one Mike Nolan ran in 2020.