Brett Favre Compares Dak Prescott To 1 Legendary Quarterback

Earlier this week, former NFL great Brett Favre had an interesting comparison for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback suggested Prescott is a lot like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. How so? Well, according to Favre, Prescott consistently makes the right decisions with the football.

“In some respects, it’s Tom Brady-esque, where Tom just uses what’s available. Who’s open? Who’s the best decision on that particular play? … That’s the beauty of how Dak is playing right now,” Favre said, via Cowboys reporter Jon Machota.

This is hardly the first time Prescott has received comparisons to great NFL quarterbacks.

Earlier this week Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule paid an incredible compliment to Prescott. He likened Prescott to two Hall of Fame caliber quarterbacks.

“… It’s like watching Peyton Manning, it’s like watching Drew Brees call the game at the line of scrimmage,” Rhule said. “I think what Dak’s doing right now is unbelievably impressive.”

When Prescott heard that compliment, he wasn’t ready to accept that kind of praise just yet. “That’s a hell of a compliment. I just got to continue to get better, though,” Prescott said.

Dak and the Cowboys will look to move to 3-1 on the season with a game against the Panthers on Sunday.