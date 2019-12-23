Brett Favre Has Brutally Honest Comment On Dak Prescott’s Performance Sunday

Brett Favre knows a thing or two about how to be a successful quarterback in the NFL. Nowadays, he still stays in touch with the sport he loves – but instead of playing, he’s watching and offering his analysis.

The former QB took in Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It doesn’t take a genius to realize Prescott is going through some major struggles.

The Cowboys quarterback completed just 25-of-44 passes for 265 yards and no touchdowns against the Eagles. Simply put, it was a bad performance from Dallas’ face of the franchise.

Prescott is receiving plenty of criticism over the past 24 hours. But Favre thinks the QB’s poor performance has to do with a lingering shoulder injury. Prescott has dealt with an AC joint sprain over the past week.

In Favre’s own experience, arm or shoulder injuries have a major impact on quarterback’s accuracy. That may be one of the key reasons of Prescott’s bad Sunday night performance.

“In pro football you cannot be second-guessing yourself during a game,” Favre said on his SiriusXM NFL Radio show, via Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I wonder if that’s what Dak is going through. If you are in that frame of mind during the game where you’re second-guessing and a little apprehensive bad things are going to happen. … I feel like that’s where Dak is right now. He’s not able to control his accuracy like he normally would.”

Favre also added that Dallas may have abandoned its running game too soon, which put more pressure on Prescott’s ailing shoulder.

Injuries can cause players to lose confidence and reassurance in their abilities. Perhaps Prescott needs time to restrengthen his throwing arm.

But time is limited with just one game remaining for the Cowboys. Prescott has to get things figured out quickly if Dallas hopes to have any chance of reaching the playoffs.