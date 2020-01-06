Brett Favre Reacts To Cowboys Hiring Mike McCarthy

There might not be a bigger coaching pressure cooker in pro sports than being the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. That is the position Mike McCarthy now holds.

After taking a year off from football, the former longtime Green Bay Packers head coach was hired by Dallas today. Now, he not only inherits the expectations and public scrutiny that comes with being the coach of “America’s Team”, he also must deal with owner Jerry Jones on a daily basis.

Jones likes to “involve” himself in all facets of his organization, particularly football decision-making. How McCarthy manages Jones’ meddling will go a long way in determining how successful he is with the Cowboys.

Brett Favre, who played for McCarthy at the beginning of his Green Bay tenure, is confident his former coach has what it takes to handle working for Jones.

Brett Favre on @SiriusXMNFL on how Mike McCarthy will handle dealing with Jerry Jones and everything that comes with coaching the Cowboys: “If there’s anyone out there presently that can handle that, it’s Mike. I believe that wholeheartedly.” pic.twitter.com/tiVFIz7PIo — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 6, 2020

The one part of Favre’s statement that needs some extra analysis is his assertion that McCarthy is “one of those guys from Pittsburgh.” McCarthy’s “hard-nosed” attitude–and what some would call stubbornness– hurt him toward the end of his time in Green Bay.

We’ll see if he truly has changed at all in his time away from the game.