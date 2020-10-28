Brett Favre Reacts To Mike McCarthy’s Performance In Dallas

Mike McCarthy’s tenure in Dallas is off to about as bad of a start as you could’ve imagined. Not only are the Cowboys dealing with major injuries, there are serious concerns in the locker room regarding leadership.

Roughly a week ago, an anonymous player on the team put the coaching staff on blast, telling NFL Network reporter Jane Slater “they just aren’t good at their jobs.”

While it’s unclear what is exactly going on with the Cowboys, legendary quarterback Brett Favre shared his thoughts on the situation this afternoon.

“I’m a little bit baffled because Mike’s pretty good at handling players and dealing with issues,” Favre said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Is he perfect? No one is. I think maybe, part of the problem is he’s pretty stubborn and strong-minded and a disciplinarian, but not in a way, it’s not like going to the principal. He’s just got that tough Pittsburgh mentality, which is where he’s from.”

Favre is wondering if perhaps McCarthy’s coaching style is a bad fit for the players on his roster.

“Maybe the group of guys that they have, the core group that you count on, maybe are not guys that take coaching very well. I don’t know. There’s something missing there.”

Brett Favre on @SiriusXMNFL on the Cowboys and Mike McCarthy: pic.twitter.com/JH8Xsib7Pd — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 28, 2020

Favre had a solid working relationship with McCarthy back in Green Bay. He obviously doesn’t want to heavily criticize his former coach – albeit his record in Dallas right now is worth criticizing.

Regardless of all the Cowboys’ failures this season, they’re a win away from first place in the NFC East.

If Dallas wants to start silencing its naysayers, it can start by defeating Philadelphia this Sunday night.