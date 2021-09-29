Brett Favre Has Telling Admission On Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott needed just three games to remind NFL fans why he’s one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. After missing nearly all of last year with an injury, the Dallas Cowboys franchise player is back on the field in 2021 and putting on a show.

Prescott led the Cowboys to a 2-1 record through their first three games and has put up impressive numbers thus far. He leads the league in completion percentage (77.5 percent) and already has 878 passing yards and six touchdowns.

Given the severity of last year’s Week 5 injury, Prescott’s return to such a high level of play is astounding. However, not everyone is surprised with his early 2021 performance.

Brett Favre is among those that’s been unfazed by Prescott’s play through the first three weeks of the regular season. The Hall of Famer even went out of his way to claim that he thinks the Cowboys quarterback has gotten better as a result of the injury.

“I’m not surprised by how well he’s playing,” Favre said Tuesday on The SiriusXM Blitz with Brett Favre and Bruce Murray, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I’m going out on a limb here- and I know it’s only a few games into the season- but I think the injury has made him even better. Sometimes that happens, for whatever reason. Maybe you kind of internalize what you do best and focus. I know, like for me- and I’m really basing this off of my experiences- I played my best football after an injury.”

Prescott mentioned in his Monday press conference that he too feels like he’s playing the best he’s ever played through the Cowboys first three games of the year.

“I think getting hurt last year and having to sit back and watch football and getting a different perspective of different ways people play this game, then going back. And obviously, the experience is hell, but then just studying and preparing myself, and then all the work that I’ve put in just to get back healthy- not only with the leg, but with the shoulder- and the playbook, obviously, the continuity and having Kellen for so many years and I’m just comfortable in the system, and everything that’s gone on around me. And having playmakers; let’s credit the guys around me: the offensive lines and receivers that make my job a whole lot easier. Yeah, I feel like I’m playing the best I’ve ever played.”

With a talented cast of skill players around him, the sky is the limit for Prescott and the Cowboys. Dallas will try to keep the momentum rolling this weekend against the Carolina Panthers.