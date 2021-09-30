Calvin Johnson Names 1 Wide Receiver He Loves To Watch

In 2016, Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson retired from the NFL. Though he’s been away from the league for a while, he continues to watch football so he can see what the current generation of wide receivers are up to.

During this Thursday’s appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Johnson was asked which young wide receivers have caught his attention.

Johnson said that he’s been impressed by a handful of wide receivers in today’s game, but the one name that stands out from the bunch is CeeDee Lamb from the Dallas Cowboys.

“I love seeing CeeDee Lamb. I love watching that kid go up and make a play on the ball,” Johnson said. “I feel bad asking this question because I’m going to leave someone out.”

Johnson was then asked what makes Lamb a special wideout. The Hall of Famer revealed that he’s just really impressed with the Oklahoma product’s overall skillset.

“The guy can move. The guy’s elusive. He’s not a tiny receiver. He likes to go up and make a play. I see a guy that goes up and use their hands, pinpoint that ball, run good routes, and catch with your hands. Those are two things for me that I love to see in a receiver.”

Lamb had 74 catches for 935 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. It was an impressive year considering Dak Prescott missed most of the 2020 season due to an ankle injury.

Now that Prescott is back, Lamb should be one of the most consistent pass catchers in the league. He already has 18 receptions for 251 yards and a touchdown this year.

We’ll see if Lamb can put up another impressive stat line this weekend, as he’ll take on a Carolina Panthers team that’ll be without rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn.