Carson Palmer Has A Controversial Message For Dak Prescott

Move over Brett Favre: There’s a new former NFL star looking to supplant you for the most controversial message for a quarterback this week. What Carson Palmer just said about Dak Prescott is getting a lot of people upset.

Appearing on Shan and RJ for 105.3 The FAN, Palmer advised that Prescott temper his contract demands from the Dallas Cowboys. He argued that as quarterback of the Cowboys, he should take less money since he can make more money in endorsements.

“…I think he shouldn’t shoot for the moon (on his next contract),” Palmer said. “Being the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, there’s a lot that comes with that financially. So, you don’t have to be the top-paid quarterback in the league. You can make as much as the top-paid quarterback in the league when you’re the Dallas Cowboys quarterback if you do take less. Because, if you win in Dallas, look at today’s television networks. You got Troy Aikman, Jason Witten and Tony Romo all on nationally televised games. Partially, because of their playing careers, but a majority of that is because they played for the Dallas Cowboys. They are a household name. You’ve seen Dak on tons of commercials and endorsements. You can make that same top-tier money if you’re Dak and you take a little bit less, and you keep all the players around you within the salary cap structure.”

Unsurprisingly, Palmer’s “take” isn’t going over so well with fans – Cowboys or otherwise. The tweet from 105.3 The FAN is getting crushed with a brutal ratio and some (understandably) upset replies.

Carson Palmer on @1053SS and @rjchoppy: Dak Prescott should take less money because he's the quarterback of the #DallasCowboys https://t.co/dyY4GLF1Qi — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) February 4, 2021

Even if Dak Prescott didn’t earn every single dollar that the Cowboys can possibly give him, it would still be bad advice from Carson Palmer.

Prescott’s agent and the Cowboys can negotiate on the exact amount, but if he can get more money he should go for it. The injury he suffered in 2020 alone should be enough of an indicator that he needs to get his money while he can.

As for Palmer, he’s unlikely to hear the end of it from player-first advocates.

Do you agree with Carson Palmer’s take on Dak Prescott?