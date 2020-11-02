The Spun

Carson Wentz Is Getting Ripped For His Performance On Sunday Night

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on Sunday Night Football.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on after an incomplete pass on fourth down and one in the final minute of the second quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on November 01, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Carson Wentz has had better games.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has done the one thing he couldn’t do against this Dallas Cowboys team – turn the ball over.

Wentz, the Eagles’ franchise quarterback, has turned the ball over four times on Sunday Night Football. Wentz has thrown two interceptions and fumbled the ball twice.

Still, the Eagles lead the Cowboys, 15-9, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Dallas has not been able to do much on offense led by rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci.

Wentz is getting ripped on social media for his performance.

It’s been a tough season for Wentz, who has had to play behind a shaky offensive line. He hasn’t gotten a ton of help from his wide receivers, either.

Still, you expect much more from the Eagles’ franchise quarterback at this point in career. Philadelphia shouldn’t be in such a close game against this bad Dallas team. And, really, the only reason that it’s close is because of Wentz’ inability to protect the football.

The Cowboys and the Eagles are currently in the fourth quarter on NBC. Perhaps Wentz can lead the Eagles to a win with a strong finish.


