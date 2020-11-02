Carson Wentz Is Getting Ripped For His Performance On Sunday Night

Carson Wentz has had better games.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has done the one thing he couldn’t do against this Dallas Cowboys team – turn the ball over.

Wentz, the Eagles’ franchise quarterback, has turned the ball over four times on Sunday Night Football. Wentz has thrown two interceptions and fumbled the ball twice.

Still, the Eagles lead the Cowboys, 15-9, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Dallas has not been able to do much on offense led by rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci.

Wentz is getting ripped on social media for his performance.

Carson Wentz tonight: 10/19

91 YDS

2 INTs pic.twitter.com/sw53ceDux4 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 2, 2020

Are we sure Carson Wentz knows how to play football? — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 2, 2020

Carson Wentz is 2/2 targeting Trevon Diggs! pic.twitter.com/dXWBnhInLs — PFF (@PFF) November 2, 2020

Carson Wentz is out here single-handedly trying to rebuild Trevon Diggs’ confidence. Simply incredible! — David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 2, 2020

It’s been a tough season for Wentz, who has had to play behind a shaky offensive line. He hasn’t gotten a ton of help from his wide receivers, either.

Still, you expect much more from the Eagles’ franchise quarterback at this point in career. Philadelphia shouldn’t be in such a close game against this bad Dallas team. And, really, the only reason that it’s close is because of Wentz’ inability to protect the football.

The Cowboys and the Eagles are currently in the fourth quarter on NBC. Perhaps Wentz can lead the Eagles to a win with a strong finish.