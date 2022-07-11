Cause Of Death Revealed For Ex-Cowboys Star Marion Barber

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 25: Marion Barber #24 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Cowboys Stadium on November 25, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. The Saints defeated the Cowboys 30-27. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Earlier this year, the NFL community received haunting news.

Ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber was found dead in his apartment on June 1. He was just 38 years old.

A cause of death has finally been revealed. Officials confirmed to TMZ Sports this Monday evening that Barber died as a result of heat stroke.

His death has been ruled an "accident," per the report.

"Former Dallas Cowboys star Marion Barber III died due to heat stroke, officials confirmed to TMZ Sports on Monday. ... The ex-running back, who was picked by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft, had shown no signs of trouble prior to his death, according to his attorney, Zoltan Papp," TMZ reports.

This awful tragedy is still hard to believe.

Barber played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2005-10. He finished his NFL career with the Chicago Bears in 2011.

He carried the ball 1,156 times for 4,780 yards and 53 touchdowns during his professional career.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the Cowboys said in a statement following his death. "Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to earn every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his teammates and coaches. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."

We continue thinking about Barber's family and friends this summer.