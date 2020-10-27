3 Quarterbacks Named Possible Trade Targets For Cowboys

After Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton suffered a brutal hit to the head last weekend, fans of America’s team searched for answers about who would be under center for the team moving forward. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dak Prescott’s replacement is in concussion protocol and is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Now, the Cowboys desperately need help at the league’s most important position.

Assuming Dallas won’t leave the longterm snaps to rookie Ben Dinucci, the trade market seems like a good place to start.

According to CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, there are three viable options for the Cowboys to explore at quarterback.

The list includes Miami’s Ryan Fitzpatrick, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor and Houston Texans backup AJ McCarron.

With or without Andy Dalton, the #Cowboys might need QB help. A look at three veteran options on the trade market: https://t.co/7CnSuDdnZN — Cody Benjamin (@CodyJBenjamin) October 26, 2020

Benjamin continued by assessing the value of each option. He thinks Jerry Jones and the Cowboys could get Fitzpatrick for a fifth-round pick in 2022, Taylor for a sixth-round pick in 2022, or McCarron for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2021.

The Dolphins backup seems to be the best potential option for Dallas. With Miami naming rookie Tua Tagovailoa as the starting QB for Week 9, Fitzpatrick could be available for the right price. The 37-year-old veteran has surprised in 2020, throwing for 10 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his passes.

Taylor, who also saw his job taken away by a rookie, would also be an interesting fit in Dallas. Now 31, the Chargers gunslinger would provide head coach Mike McCarthy with a dual-threat option at the position.

If the Cowboys don’t find an answer at quarterback soon, it’s hard to see them competing for a playoff spot. Even in a bottom-feeding division, stringing together a few wins seems nearly impossible.

Dallas plays Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football this weekend. The game will be on NBC.