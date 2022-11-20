CBS Makes Controversial Decision On Cowboys vs. Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are taking it to the Vikings in Minnesota this afternoon.

Dallas' beatdown of the previously 8-1 Vikes is so bad--they are up 37-3 late in the third quarter--that CBS made a shocking decision, pulling the game off national television.

Cowboys-Vikings was the network's game of the week, but has now been taken off the air for the much more competitive Steelers-Bengals matchup.

We're guessing that there are plenty of Cowboys fans unhappy with this decision, but their complaints are likely tempered by the fact their team has pummeled the Vikings since the opening kickoff.

Dallas led 23-3 at halftime and opened that lead up further with third period touchdowns from running backs Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott. Both Pollard and Elliott have found the end zone twice today.

Even if the nation won't see the rest of the game, the Cowboys have secured the win to move to 7-3 on the season, two games back of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.