The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

CeeDee Lamb Admits He Messed Up Play Against Saints

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on the field.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Nearly a week ago, the Dallas Cowboys took down the New Orleans Saints with an impressive showing – at least on defense.

Star quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense, on the other hand, struggled. Prescott seemed to consistently miss his wide receivers on plays that normally look routine for one of the most high-powered offenses in the league.

Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb took some of the blame for that today. Lamb noted that he “messed up” on a route that could have led to a long touchdown pass from Prescott to the former No. 17 overall pick.

Dallas went for it on a fourth down play and Prescott barely missed a wide open Lamb. The latter admitted that he ran a bad route.

“Yeah, that was really on me, I messed that up,” Lamb said via Cowboys reporter Jon Machota. “I messed the whole play up, truly and honestly. But I mean, hey, it almost worked. It was bad route. I messed up on the route. I misheard him.”

The play didn’t cost Dallas anything. Saints quarterback Taysom Hill struggled against the Cowboys defense and Dallas cruised to a 27-17 victory.

We’ll have to wait and see if Prescott and Lamb can get on the same page for this weekend’s game against the Washington Football Team.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.