CeeDee Lamb Admits He Messed Up Play Against Saints

Nearly a week ago, the Dallas Cowboys took down the New Orleans Saints with an impressive showing – at least on defense.

Star quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense, on the other hand, struggled. Prescott seemed to consistently miss his wide receivers on plays that normally look routine for one of the most high-powered offenses in the league.

Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb took some of the blame for that today. Lamb noted that he “messed up” on a route that could have led to a long touchdown pass from Prescott to the former No. 17 overall pick.

Dallas went for it on a fourth down play and Prescott barely missed a wide open Lamb. The latter admitted that he ran a bad route.

“Yeah, that was really on me, I messed that up,” Lamb said via Cowboys reporter Jon Machota. “I messed the whole play up, truly and honestly. But I mean, hey, it almost worked. It was bad route. I messed up on the route. I misheard him.”

CeeDee Lamb on this fourth down play: “Yeah, that was really on me, I messed that up. I messed the whole play up, truly and honestly. But I mean, hey, it almost worked. “It was bad route. I messed up on the route. I misheard him.” pic.twitter.com/2jyR5dgzB6 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 8, 2021

The play didn’t cost Dallas anything. Saints quarterback Taysom Hill struggled against the Cowboys defense and Dallas cruised to a 27-17 victory.

We’ll have to wait and see if Prescott and Lamb can get on the same page for this weekend’s game against the Washington Football Team.