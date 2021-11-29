CeeDee Lamb Announces His Status For Thursday Night

The Cowboys desperately need a spark on the offensive side of the ball. CeeDee Lamb could be that spark.

The Dallas Cowboys fell 36-33 to the Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving day. Lamb didn’t play in that game because of a concussion.

However, it sounds like the young star will return to the gridiron this Thursday. Lamb announced that he will play against the Saints this coming Thursday.

“I wasn’t feeling like myself, kind of something still lingering around. I couldn’t describe what it was and I knew at that moment I wasn’t mentally nor physically prepared,” Lamb said.

Now that CeeDee Lamb’s back in the mix, attention turns to Amari Cooper.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said on Sunday that Cooper is going to practice this week, but it’s still unclear if he’ll play on Sunday.