CeeDee Lamb Announces His Cowboys Jersey Number

Among the most popular picks of last night’s NFL Draft first round was the Dallas Cowboys’ selection of Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Dallas lucked out an had the Sooners superstar slide all the way to No. 17.

Some had Lamb as the top wide receiver in the entire draft. He was mocked to go much higher than 17 by most. Jerry Jones lucked out, and now has one of the most impressive sets of offensive weapons in the NFL.

With Dak Prescott under center, Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield, and the trio of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup at wide receiver, the Cowboys are going to be very difficult to keep up with. Lamb’s selection may also help in negotiations with Prescott. The two sides have been unable to reach a long-term deal thus far.

At Oklahoma, Lamb wore No. 2. That number is currently worn by new Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein. Lamb is switching things up, and says he’ll wear No. 10 next season.

"Yea we rockin 10 this year" – CeeDee Lamb says that'll be his jersey number with the Cowboys. — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) April 24, 2020

Lamb was extremely productive during all three seasons at Oklahoma. In 2019, catching passes from Jalen Hurts, he posted a career-best season, with 62 catches for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns, along with a rushing score. At 21.7 yards per catch, he was one of the most explosive players in college last year.

He leaves Oklahoma with 3,292 career yards and 32 receiving touchdowns as a Sooner.

Jerry Jones says he had Lamb as the No. 6 player on the Cowboys’ draft board entering the first round. Getting him in the middle of the round was a huge steal for America’s Team.

