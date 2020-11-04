CeeDee Lamb Describes His Mindset With Cowboys’ QB Situation

Rookie CeeDee Lamb is one of several Dallas Cowboys wide receivers who have been negatively affected by the team’s revolving door at quarterback.

Through the first five weeks of the season, Lamb caught 29 passes for 433 yards and two touchdowns, with most of that damage coming with Dak Prescott at QB. The 2020 first-round pick also posted a pair of 100-yard games.

In the three games without Prescott, Lamb has registered only 11 catches for 91 yards. He was shut out totally in a 25-3 loss two weeks ago to Washington.

Right now, the Cowboys don’t even know who will be starting at quarterback for them this Sunday. Whoever it is, Lamb is playing the role of good soldier and vowing he’ll be there to support the young signal caller.

“I just figure for myself to make it a priority to be there for my quarterback no matter who is in the backfield,” Lamb said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “It’s my job to be there for him, kind of help him look at everything, make him feel comfortable back there.”

CeeDee Lamb had three different quarterbacks in three years at Oklahoma in Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts. He will be on his fourth quarterback in nine games with the Cowboys on Sunday. " I just figure for myself to make it a priority to… https://t.co/fxmDGUdqaY — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 4, 2020

As Archer notes, Lamb did have to adjust to three different starting quarterbacks in three seasons at Oklahoma.

However, two of those QBs won the Heisman Trophy and the third, Hurts, was one of the most accomplished passers in recent college football history. Those three are vastly different from Ben DiNucci, Cooper Rush and Garrett Gilbert, Dallas’ choices at the position for this weekend.

The 2-6 Cowboys will host the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.