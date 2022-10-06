CeeDee Lamb Has Blunt Reaction To Los Angeles Crowd

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Although the Dallas Cowboys will be on the road for this Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb expects the team to have a lot fan support.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Lamb discussed his expectations for this weekend's game against the Rams.

Lamb pointed out that Dallas' last experience at SoFi Stadium went well.

"Cowboys Nation, they show up in LA," Lamb said, via ESPN's Todd Archer. "Last year when we played the Chargers it was the same scenario. It felt like a home game in LA."

The Cowboys will enter this weekend with a lot of momentum. They've won their past three games with Cooper Rush at quarterback.

Lamb has played an integral role for Dallas this season, hauling in 23 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

We'll see if Lamb can have a sharp performance this Sunday against a secondary led by Jalen Ramsey.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Rams game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.