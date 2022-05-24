Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb Has Reportedly Been Sued

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is being sued by Leaf Trading Cards for breach of contract. Mike Fisher of Cowboys Country was first to report this news.

Leaf Trading Cards is accusing Lamb of failing to fulfill an agreement to autograph cards for the company. As a result, some orders were not fulfilled.

Brian Gray, the CEO of Leaf Trading Cards, released a statement on this matter on Twitter.

"As we shared last week, Leaf has filed the first ever lawsuit against an athlete in order to compel the completion of an autograph contract so customers holding redemptions are not forced to take replacements," Gray wrote. "We hate doing this, but customers need defending here."

The trading card company is seeking damages and attorney fees.

Leaf's filing asks the court to serve Lamb with the lawsuit either at his home or the Cowboys' offices in Frisco, Texas.

Lamb, 23, is entering his third season in the NFL. Over the past two seasons, the Oklahoma product had 153 catches for 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns.