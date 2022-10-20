CeeDee Lamb Has Warning For The NFL About Dak Prescott

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his second half touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 while playing the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott will be back in the starting lineup for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday after missing the last five games.

Prescott's injured thumb has healed up enough for him to get his job back, and now it's time for him to hit the ground running. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is confident he'll do that

Prescott has "been hearing a lot of craziness," according to Lamb, which might be a reference to some of the outside noise suggesting backup Cooper Rush remain the starter. The seventh-year vet is apparently ready to go.

"He has all the energy and emotion and buzz ready to play," Lamb said, via Yahoo's Jori Epstein. "I know for him he has a lot of things he wants to get off his chest."

If Lamb is telling the truth, the Lions might be the perfect opponent for Prescott to be making his return against.

Detroit's defense is abysmal, allowing a league-worst 34.0 points per game. That's almost seven full points worse than the Seattle Seahawks, who have the 31st-ranked scoring defense.

The Lions are coming off a bye, so perhaps they worked out some defensive kinks during their time off, but we're doubtful.

If ever there was a Sunday for the Cowboys to score a lot, it is this weekend.