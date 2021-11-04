CeeDee Lamb Suffered Injury At Practice On Wednesday

The Dallas Cowboys have had to overcome some pretty serious injury issues en route to their first place 6-1 record. It looks like CeeDee Lamb has joined that long list.

According to Jon Machota, Lamb sprained his ankle during Wednesday’s Cowboys practice. He will be limited on Thursday, per the report, as the team prepares for its Sunday afternoon home game against the Denver Broncos.

After a strong rookie year, Lamb has emerged as a star for Dallas this year. He has 39 receptions for 609 yards and four touchdowns this year, after posting a 74/935/5 first season, which he is on pace to eclipse.

He caught six passes for 112 yards last Sunday night, helping backup quarterback Cooper Rush lead the Cowboys to a win at the Minnesota Vikings. It was his second consecutive 100+ yard game, and third of the season.

Luckily, if CeeDee Lamb has to miss any time, the Cowboys have one of the best groups of receivers in the NFL. Amari Cooper is also banged up, but having a strong season with 495 yards and a team-high five touchdowns. Cedrick Wilson and tight end Dalton Schultz are both having strong years as well, and wide receiver Michael Gallup could return this weekend. He’s been out since the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he caught four passes for 36 yards.

The Cowboys are also managing a calf injury for quarterback Dak Prescott, suffered late in the Week 6 win over the New England Patriots. He was a late scratch for last weekend’s game against the Vikings, and his status is still unclear for Sunday against the Broncos.

Dallas and Denver are set to kick off at AT&T Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.

