CeeDee Lamb Injury Situation Is Something To Monitor

The Dallas Cowboys appear all set to welcome Dak Prescott back to the starting lineup this coming week. Unfortunately, the news isn’t quite as good for star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Lamb did not participate in practice on Thursday. He apparently suffered a sprained ankle during practice on Wednesday. Pelissero called the situation with Lamb “one to monitor.”

Lamb has been improving by leaps and bounds in his second season with the Cowboys. His 39 receptions and 609 receiving yards both lead the team. He’s a big reason the Cowboys are the NFL’s No. 1 offense in yardage.

Lamb also played a huge role in the Cowboys’ comeback win over the Vikings on Sunday. He had six receptions for 112 yards as Cooper Rush won his first NFL start and lifted the Cowboys to 6-1.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was officially a full participant in practice today and remains on track to start Sunday vs. the #Broncos. Meanwhile, WR CeeDee Lamb — who sprained an ankle Wednesday — did not participate. One to monitor. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 4, 2021

Fortunately, it does look like Dak Prescott is on pace to play against the Denver Broncos this weekend.

The Cowboys own a three win edge over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. If they keep up this pace of play into their Thanksgiving tilt with the Las Vegas Raiders, they could have the division wrapped up by mid-December.

From there, the only debate would be whether they get the coveted No. 1 seed in the NFC.

CeeDee Lamb has the potential to be a big part of that playoff push. It would be a shame if he misses time now.