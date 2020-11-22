NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb’s Insane Touchdown

CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys took on the Minnesota Vikings in a must-win game for both NFC teams on Sunday.

Both teams labored on offense in the early stages but Mike McCarthy pulled out an impressive goal-line play in the second quarter. Cowboys’ quarterback Andy Dalton, in his first game back since sustaining a concussion, took a quick three-step drop and lofted the ball towards the back-left pylon.

Lamb did the rest.

The rookie Dallas wide receiver fully extended backwards to make an incredible catch for a Cowboys touchdown. Lamb caught the ball and landed fully on his back, while absorbing a hit from a Minnesota cornerback.

Take a look:

Here’s how NFL Twitter reacted to the acrobatic catch:

CEEDEE LAMB IS A GROWN MAN. — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) November 22, 2020

CeeDee Lamb is sensational. pic.twitter.com/yn1XUOOWWe — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) November 22, 2020

omfg, CeeDee Lamb OMFGGGGGGG CEEDEE LAMB!!!!!! — David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 22, 2020

NFL CATCH OF THE YEAR BY CEEDEE LAMB TWISTING IN MIDAIR IN THE END ZONE TO SNAG AN OFF-TARGET THROW FROM ANDY DALTON AND HOLD ON AS HE HIT THE GROUND HARD ON HIS BACK. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 22, 2020

CeeDee Lamb would have been rookie of the year if Dak didn't get hurt. He's phenomenal. That play is insane. — Cian (@Cianaf) November 22, 2020

Lamb’s snag immediately became a candidate for catch of the year. At the time, the score put Dallas up 13-7.

Lamb’s first season with the Cowboys hasn’t been ideal, but the rookie has made the most of dismal year. In 2020, he has 44 catches for 595 yards and three touchdowns. If Dallas is able to close out their schedule well, his performance this season could put him into the running for offensive rookie of the year.

Lamb arrived to the Cowboys via the the 2020 NFL Draft. Dallas used their first round draft pick on the former Oklahoma Sooner, seeing an enormous amount of raw potential in the skilled wide receiver. Lamb already has paid dividends and will be around in the NFL for a very long time.

Sunday’s catch is just the beginning for the young wideout.

The Cowboys vs. the Vikings is now on FOX.