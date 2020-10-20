It’s nearly impossible to name one positive thing for the Dallas Cowboys right now. If you had to say one nice thing about them though, it’d be that CeeDee Lamb is living up to expectations.

Dallas didn’t have a need at wide receiver entering the 2020 NFL Draft. Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup are one of the best duos in the league, and both wideouts had over 1,000 receiving yards each in 2019. However, the Cowboys just couldn’t resist taking Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick.

The Cowboys could certainly use help on the defensive side of the football. Mike Nolan’s unit is giving up over 36 points per game, which obviously ranks last in the NFL.

Lamb has been an excellent fit in Mike McCarthy’s offense though. As a matter of fact, he made history on Monday night by becoming the first player ever to have at least five catches in each of his first six career games.

Former Patriots wide receiver Terry Glenn used to hold the record, but that now belongs to Lamb.

CeeDee Lamb is the first player in NFL history to have at least 5 catches in each of his first six career games. He’s on pace for 96 catches, 1,325 yards and 5 TDs. pic.twitter.com/K0dK8oa1y4 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 20, 2020

Right now, Lamb is on pace to finish the season with 96 receptions for 1,325 yards and five touchdowns. Those would be stellar numbers for the Oklahoma product.

In addition to breaking the NFL record for consecutive games with five receptions to begin a career, Lamb is on pace to shatter the Cowboys’ record for most receptions by a rookie.

Plenty of things have gone wrong for Dallas this season, but at least Lamb is showing superstar potential.