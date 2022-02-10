CeeDee Lamb Pinpoints 1 Problem For Cowboys Offense

The Dallas Cowboys were supposed to be a Super Bowl contender this year. However, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

While on Pro Football Talk this Thursday afternoon, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb shared his thoughts on the team’s struggles during the second half of the season.

Lamb believes the Cowboys went away from what worked so well for them in the first half of the year.

“I just feel like we got away from what we originally started the first 7-8 games,” Lamb said. “When we popped out 6-1, we were very aggressive. … I felt like in the middle of the season we slightly got away from it.”

Lamb finished the Cowboys’ playoff game with just one reception for 21 yards.

Back in January, former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman said the team didn’t do enough to get Lamb the ball during the Wild Card round.

“They mixed in some coverage, but there was a lot of single coverage on CeeDee Lamb. I hate going back to (when I was playing) because nobody cares, but what I see around the league, it’s not just Dallas, I’ve seen it with a lot of teams, a lot of these offenses want to scheme things. The coordinators, it’s all about scheme… Michael Irvin would’ve had 10 catches at halftime if they played us the way they played CeeDee Lamb in that game… The game is not that difficult. If I’ve got a great player at wide receiver and a corner is playing him single coverage, throw him the ball. He’s going to win most of the time,” Aikman said.

The Cowboys will to learn from their mistakes next season.