CeeDee Lamb Reacts To Cowboys' Interest In Odell Beckham

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

For the past two weeks, there has been a lot of discussions about Odell Beckham Jr. potentially signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys' wide receiver room is currently being led by CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. On Thursday, the former was asked about the team showing interest in Beckham.

Lamb made it clear that he doesn't view the Cowboys' push for Beckham as a slight to his status as the No. 1 wide receiver on the depth chart.

In fact, Lamb believes the Cowboys should make a run at Beckham before the regular season is over.

"MG is a No. 1 receiver also," Lamb said. "We had three No. 1 receivers my rookie year. Why not get back to that?"

Lamb has been Dallas' leading receiver this season with 42 receptions for 556 yards and three touchdowns. Gallup, meanwhile, has 135 yards and a touchdown in five games.

Adding Beckham should only free up more space for Gallup and Lamb to wreak havoc against their opponents.

The Cowboys are 6-2 heading into their Week 10 showdown with the Packers.