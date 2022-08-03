CeeDee Lamb Reacts To Cowboys' Wide Receiver Injuries

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

It's only August 3, and the Dallas Cowboys have been hit hard by injuries at the wide receiver position.

Michael Gallup is still out of action as he recovers from ACL surgery, and on Monday, veteran James Washington broke his foot. He's projected to miss 6-to-10 weeks after undergoing surgery Tuesday.

CeeDee Lamb is the unquestioned No. 1 wideout on Dallas' roster, but behind him, there isn't much in terms of proven depth. Still, Lamb doesn't want to press the panic button yet.

"We can play it out for a while," Lamb said today, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "I'm not opposed to having another vet in here. I'm never against having help. But I like my young guys right now. I want to see what they can do."

Among the young guys Lamb is referring to is third-round rookie Jalen Tolbert. Then, there's Noah Brown, who has been in the NFL since 2017 but has only 39 receptions to his name.

Simi Fehoko, a fifth-round selection out of Stanford in 2021, did not record a catch in five games last fall.

Dallas lost Amari Cooper to trade and Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Malik Turner in free agency this offseason, leaving Brown, Gallup, Tolbert and Washington as the projected top group of wideouts.