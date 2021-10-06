CeeDee Lamb Reacts To What Calvin Johnson Said About Him

Recently, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb drew considerable praise from one of the best to ever play his position.

During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson was asked which current wideouts he enjoys watching. After saying he’s impressed by a number of young receivers, Johnson singled out Lamb.

“I love seeing CeeDee Lamb. I love watching that kid go up and make a play on the ball,” Johnson said. “I feel bad asking this question because I’m going to leave someone out.”

Today, Lamb was asked about being recognized in that manner by an all-time great like Johnson. The second-year pass catcher called it “a huge honor” and said it helps keep him motivated.

Lamb also said he hopes to join Johnson one day in Canton.

CeeDee Lamb: “That’s a huge honor. … To hear that coming from a Hall of Famer in Calvin Johnson, that’s huge. That’s big. Definitely keep me driven.

One day I’m hoping to put one of those gold jackets on.” https://t.co/8769InEPoT — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 6, 2021

As immensely talented as CeeDee Lamb is, his stats are not popping off the page through four games. After starting hot out of the gate–15 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown in his first two weeks–Lamb registered only five catches for 79 yards in Dallas’ last two games.

However, that dip in production isn’t indicative of any issue with Lamb. Rather, it’s a byproduct of just how deep the Cowboys’ offense is. On any given week, there are several guys that can kill you.

We’ll see if this Sunday is Lamb’s turn to wreck an opposing defense when Dallas hosts the New York Giants.