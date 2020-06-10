CeeDee Lamb Reveals Ambitious Career Goal With Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys made it clear just how much confidence they have in CeeDee Lamb’s potential.

Dallas drafted him No. 17 overall and gave him the legendary No. 88 jersey, shared by the likes of Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant and Drew Pearson. But while the Cowboys have high expectations for Lamb, he may have higher expectations on himself.

In an interview with Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Lamb revealed that his ambition is to be a Hall of Fame player. He said he wants to have “as much of an impact or more” as Michael Irvin.

“Be a Hall of Famer,” Lamb said when asked about his career goals. “Have as much of an impact or more that Michael (Irvin) had on the game and on America’s Team. I want to be on a team that makes unbelievable memories together. I feel like that is what we are going to do here.”

It’s a bold goal to be sure, and one that may be easier said than done even with all of the talent in the world.

Lest we forget, the Cowboys had the same expectations for Dez Bryant when they took him No. 24 overall out of Oklahoma State. Bryant was well on his way to getting to Canton before mounting injuries and a sharp decline in production all but ended his career.

But if Lamb can perform like Bryant and stay healthy, the Hall of Fame could be well within reach.