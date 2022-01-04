CeeDee Lamb Reveals His Mindset Heading Into Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a crushing loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but wide receiver CeeDee Lamb hasn’t lost faith in his team.

Speaking to reporters this Tuesday, the second-year wideout made it abundantly clear that he believes the Cowboys are just a few miscues away from getting back to where they were earlier this season.

“We haven’t played our best yet. I truly believe that. And I feel it,” Lamb said, via Jon Machota. “Honestly, it’s just like a couple miscues here and there. … We’re still working uphill as of right now just to get back to where we were … but we’ve got the playoffs. I’m excited.”

Lamb had a disappointing outing based on his standards in Week 17, hauling in just three passes for 51 yards. Overall, he has over 1,000 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season.

The Cowboys have won four out of their past five games, but the reality is they don’t look nearly as dominant as they did in October.

Fortunately for Dallas, it has one game remaining on its regular season schedule to figure out any lingering issues on offense.

The Cowboys and Eagles will square off this Saturday on ESPN.