CeeDee Lamb Reveals If He’ll Change His Jersey Number

CeeDee Lamb will have the opportunity to return to his former number, No. 2, thanks to a rule change the NFL is soon excepted to make.

The NFL is expected to change its previous number-wearing rule. The new rule will allow several more positions to don single-digit numbers. Previously, just quarterbacks, kickers and punters were allowed to wear numbers 1-9.

Lamb, of course, donned No. 2 when he played for the Oklahoma Sooners. Once drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, the talented wideout had to forego No. 2. He wound up picking No. 88, which fits him well.

Now, Lamb will have an opportunity to return to No. 2 if he’d like, but the Cowboys wideout revealed this week he is planning on sticking with No. 88. No. 2, meanwhile, is “retired.”

“I’m sticking with 88,” Lamb told reporters this week. “It grew on me just that fast. Eighty-eight is definitely my number. I love number two for sure. I’m going to retire that in my mind but 88 is definitely for me.”

Not too many Cowboys receivers would give up No. 88. It’s a pretty prestigious number within the organization.

Michael Irvin donned the number during his playing days. So did Dez Bryant. Now the young CeeDee Lamb is.

The former Oklahoma Sooner put up big numbers in the Cowboys offense last season. Lamb caught 74 passes for 935 yards and five touchdowns. He’ll continue to be a major target for Dak Prescott in coming years.