CeeDee Lamb Reveals What He Texted Dak After Sunday’s Win

It was a bittersweet day for just about everyone who roots for or plays for America’s Team. While Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb enjoyed a career game in a 37-34 win over the New York Giants, the team lost star QB Dak Prescott to a severe ankle injury that needed immediate surgery.

But Lamb was among the first in line to offer the Cowboys QB support at the hospital. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Lamb texted Dak a heartwarming message expressing how much he appreciates him.

“[I wrote] that I appreciate everything he has done for me as far as being a rookie receiver and learning the offense,” Lamb said. “He has put in countless of times and effort just to helping me get comfortable in this offense and I can’t thank him enough… We know what is at stake and I told him we are going to hold it down until we get to see him again on the field with us.”

Dak Prescott suffered his injury in the second half against the New York Giants. Backup QB Andy Dalton managed to lead the team to victory, but the overall cost remains to be seen.

Lamb, meanwhile, enjoyed one of the best performances of his young career. He had eight receptions for 124 yards, leading the team in both categories.

The injury could hardly come at a worse time for the Cowboys. If Dak were healthy, the Cowboys could have cruised to an NFC East title with how the division is struggling.

As for Lamb and the rest of the team, they must now navigate the rest of the way with the experienced Andy Dalton under center. He’s taken teams with worse weapons to the playoffs in better divisions. Maybe the NFC East is still theirs to lose.

But without Dak Prescott leading the team, it’s hard to envision Dallas making a deep playoff run.