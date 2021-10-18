CeeDee Lamb Reveals What He Told Dak Prescott After Game

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb played hero at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots yesterday. He caught a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott in overtime to seal the win and lift the team to 5-1.

After the game, Lamb had a message for his quarterback. Speaking to the media, Lamb said he thanked Dak for all of his hard work and told him how much he loved him.

“I told him right after the game, on the field and in the locker room. I’m just gonna keep reminding him because you know, last year wasn’t like this,” Lamb said.

Lamb had nine receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns – all career highs – in the 35-29 overtime win over the Patriots. He’s on pace to nearly double his production from last season. Dak Prescott has no doubt played a huge role in that.

CeeDee Lamb was the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after a standout career at Oklahoma. The team issued him their prestigious No. 88 jersey, worn by Cowboys Hall of Famers Drew Pearson and Michael Irvin as well as Dez Bryant.

As a rookie, Lamb flashed plenty of brilliance. He made 74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns – second behind Amari Cooper – and was their primary punt returner.

Through just six games though, Lamb already has 33 receptions for 497 yards and four touchdowns. He might exceed last year’s production before December at this rate.

It’s clear that Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are quickly building a rapport. We’ll see if their bond gets them over the hump and into the postseason.