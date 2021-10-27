CeeDee Lamb Gives Percent Chance Dak Prescott Is Playing

The Dallas Cowboys had last weekend off, but there’s still some question as to whether or not quarterback Dak Prescott will take the field this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Prescott suffered a strained calf a week and a half ago during a thrilling overtime victory over the New England Patriots. The Cowboys had him wear a protective walking boot during the team’s week off, but are starting to ramp up his return to action.

Prescott reportedly went through some individual drills at practice on Wednesday, as a limited participant. CeeDee Lamb revealed that he looked just fine during the workout and expressed almost complete confidence that his quarterback would be good to go by Sunday.

He even gave a percentage estimate of Prescott’s chances of playing against the Vikings: 90 percent.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb tells us he’s “90%” sure Dak Prescott will play vs. Vikings. Dak looked “regular, the same” in practice today, CeeDee said. “To me he looks perfectly fine.” — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 27, 2021

Those are pretty good odds, but Cowboys fans will surely be wondering why that number isn’t already at 100 percent. Dallas likely wants to be cautious throughout the week to ensure that Prescott doesn’t suffer a setback before Sunday’s kickoff.

Prescott has been the engine that makes the Cowboys offense go through the first six weeks. With a plethora of talent around him at the skill positions, the Pro Bowl caliber quarterback has played some of his best football since returning from a serious injury last year.

Through six games, Prescott has completed 73.1 percent of his throws for 1,813 yards and 16 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

If Prescott can’t suit up for whatever reason on Sunday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will hand the job over to backup Cooper Rush. The Dallas No. 2 quarterback has reportedly taken on a larger role at practice so far this week.

Ideally, the Cowboys won’t need Rush to take the field against the Vikings because Prescott will be healthy enough to go by kickoff.

