CeeDee Lamb Has A Strong Message For Cowboys Fans

No NFL fan base was more excited with their team’s first round draft pick last month than the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys saw Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb drop all the way to No. 17 in the first round. Dallas’ front office did not hesitate to pick him.

Lamb will wear No. 88, a special number for Cowboys wide receivers. The number has been worn by Dez Bryant, Michael Irvin and Drew Pearson.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones likes Lamb wearing No. 88 for a more personal reason, though. His former Arkansas teammate Jerry Lamb, who died in December, also wore the number.

“We couldn’t have won a national championship without him,” Jones said of Jerry Lamb. “He was a wonderful player. This is a little drama from my perspective, but when we were all sitting there [during the draft] and had said our peace, then we said, ‘OK. What’s it going to be?’ I said, ‘In honor of my great friend that just passed this year, we’re going to have his namesake come on over here and wear old No. 88, just like Michael and Dez and those guys. And we’ve got us a receiver.’

“Let me tell you one thing, if he’s got the compete and heart of that Jerry Lamb, he’ll be bad to the bone.”

CeeDee Lamb is certainly ready to honor the No. 88 jersey. He posted a strong message for Cowboys fans on Twitter.

Never been the type to just be on social media… But best believe Dem Boyss comin#CowboyNation — CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) May 15, 2020

The Cowboys will enter the 2020 season with a lot of hype, thanks in part to Lamb. Dallas has rarely been short on hype, though. What Jerry Jones’ team needs to do is live up to it.

Lamb will try to help make that happen.