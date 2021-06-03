CeeDee Lamb showed that he can be one of the best young wide receivers in the NFL in his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys. However, it looks like the 22-year-old hasn’t forgotten the greats that came before him.

Lamb paid homage to a past NFL legend with a unique accessory on Thursday. The Cowboys rising second-year wide receiver wore a bracelet with the phrase “get your popcorn ready” on it in an ode to Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, per NFL Network’s Jane Slater.

Owens became known for his eccentric celebrations during his impressive 15-year career. He often encouraged fans that came to see him play to “get their popcorn ready” before seeing the show that he put on during games. On one instance, he even celebrated a touchdown by taking popcorn from a fan and dousing himself with it.

Clearly Lamb hopes to reach Owens’ level one day and is already encouraging the Cowboys faithful and opposing fanbases to prepare when he comes to town.

#Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb wearing a “get your popcorn ready” bracelet today. Nice lookout @toddarcher and admitted an homage to @terrellowens — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) June 3, 2021

CeeDee Lamb already seems to be on his way to being a star wide receiver in today’s NFL. His rookie year produced a bevy of highlight reel plays, including an unbelievable catch in a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Despite a disappointing finish from the Cowboys, Lamb proved to be one of the few bright spots for the franchise in 2020. He ended the year with 74 catches for 935 yards and six total touchdowns.

With Dak Prescott on his way back from injury, Lamb will get an opportunity to improve upon his strong rookie year. He’ll also be paired once again with receiving talents Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, which should make the Cowboys confident about their passing game in 2021.

Hopefully fans in Dallas start getting their popcorn ready for what could be an exciting upcoming season.