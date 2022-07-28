CeeDee Lamb Trolls Texas: College Football World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

CeeDee Lamb turned a few heads when he arrived for the Dallas Cowboys' first practice session of training camp. That's because he flashed the Horns Down gesture at the fans.

Lamb, a former first-round pick out of Oklahoma, remains a Sooner at heart.

Judging by most of the reactions on Twitter, fans are loving the Horns Down gesture from Lamb.

"True crimson-blooded Sooner right there," one fan said.

"Anytime is a good time to throw a Horns Down," another fan tweeted.

"I love when pro players show love to they colleges it’s always been cool as hell to me," a third fan wrote.

Lamb was a superstar at Oklahoma, earning All-Big 12 honors twice. He finished his college career with 173 catches for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns.

This upcoming season will be Lamb's third in the NFL. In 2021, he had 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six scores.

Lamb will be asked to lead the Cowboys' receiving corps this fall.