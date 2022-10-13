CeeDee Lamb Uses 1 Word To Describe How Dak Prescott Looks

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his second half touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 while playing the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took an important step in his recovery from thumb surgery on Thursday.

Prescott was limited in practice for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair the injury he suffered in Week 1.

"While it doesn't mean he took team snaps, he was in individual drills and threw passes for the second straight day," tweeted ESPN's Todd Archer.

Whatever Prescott did in practice today, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said he looked "healthy" doing it.

Without Prescott in the lineup, the Cowboys have gone 4-0 as backup Cooper Rush has performed admirably and the team's stingy defense has been outstanding.

Dallas has its stiffest test of the young season coming up on Sunday though: a primetime showdown in Philadelphia with the undefeated Eagles.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that the team is preparing for Rush to start again this week. We'll see if that changes between now and Sunday night.

Even if it doesn't, Prescott continuing to make progress is a great sign for the Cowboys' fortunes in Week 7 and beyond.