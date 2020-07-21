Chris Simms Ranks The NFL’s Top 10 Wide Receivers

With the NFL season a little over a month away from taking place, Chris Simms revealed his rankings for the top wide receivers in the league. Per usual, his list sparked an interesting debate on social media.

Simms recently had NFL fans on Twitter arguing over his quarterback rankings. He oddly placed Tom Brady and Drew Brees outside of his top 10, which didn’t sit well with fans in New Orleans and Tampa Bay.

Moving over to Simms’ wide receiver rankings, the list isn’t all that bad. However, there are definitely a few concerns. For starters, Simms ranked Tyreek Hill as the best wideout heading into the 2020 season. Most fans would give that title to DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones or Michael Thomas.

Another odd move from Simms was placing A.J. Green at No. 7 on his list. The former first-round pick missed the entire 2019 season due to an ankle injury, so it’s tough to justify why he’s ranked so high.

Here’s the full list from Simms:

Revealed on the pod today! What's your top 10? pic.twitter.com/XxFn3bEkJO — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) July 20, 2020

Green Bay’s fan base is the latest to be frustrated with Simms’ analysis. The former NFL quarterback left star wideout Davante Adams off his list despite his success on a yearly basis.

Adams clearly wasn’t fond of that decision, as he tweeted “Everybody give Chris Simms the attention he is seeking,” early this morning.

We’ll see if other stars around the league express their frustration with Simms on social media.