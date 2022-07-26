Cole Beasley Reveals If He'd Play For The Cowboys Again

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Cole Beasley #11 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Veteran wideout Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but it's not because the lack of interest.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the reason Beasley is still on the market is because he's waiting for the right opportunity and offer.

Beasley, 33, has been with the Buffalo Bills since 2019. Prior to that stint, he was with the Dallas Cowboys for seven years.

Though there's no indication that Dallas has interest in Beasley, it appears he'd be open to a reunion with the Cowboys.

On Tuesday, Beasley responded to a tweet from Roy White III of Blogging The Boys that said, "I wonder if he would even want to be a Cowboys again."

Beasley responded, "To play with Dak I would."

Beasley was a reliable playmaker for the Cowboys from 2012-18, hauling in 319 passes for 3,271 yards and 23 touchdowns.

The Cowboys already have an appealing duo at wide receiver with Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. They could, however, use another wideout to compete with Jalen Tolbert and James Washington for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

In 2021, Beasley had 82 receptions for 693 yards. There's no question he still has gas left in the tank.