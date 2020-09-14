Colin Cowherd Says There’s 1 Clear Problem With The Cowboys

FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd says there’s a clear “problem” with the Dallas Cowboys’ offense following Sunday night’s loss.

The Cowboys fell to the Rams, 20-17, on Sunday Night Football.

Dallas, which led 14-13 at halftime, managed just three points in the second half. The Cowboys had the ball late with a chance to win (or tie) the game, but the offense was unable to do anything (thanks in part to a questionable penalty call).

“There is something wrong with the Cowboys offense and you’re delusional if you can’t admit it. I’ve seen it over and over again,” Cowherd said today.

Cowherd doesn’t seem to believe it will ever fully click for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, despite the amount of talent they have on the roster.

We’ll find out this season, but running back Ezekiel Elliott did admit the offense needs to be much better.

“We got to be better as an offensive unit. We got to convert those third downs and keeping the ball moving. It’s got to be mandatory when we get to the red zone we score touchdowns,” Elliott told reporters.

The Cowboys’ offense will look to do more damage this upcoming Sunday, when they host the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium.

The game will kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.