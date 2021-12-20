Colin Cowherd Addresses Cowboys’ Super Bowl Chances

The Dallas Cowboys rose to 10-4 with their win over the New York Giants yesterday, putting them on the brink of their first NFC East title since 2018. But what does Colin Cowherd think about their Super Bowl chances?

On Monday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd argued that while the Cowboys don’t look like a Super Bowl team to him right now, they don’t need to be great in the final regular season games to win the title. He pointed to the last four Super Bowl winners all struggling in December.

Cowherd then explained that the teams the Cowboys are competing against for the top seed could fall in the playoffs. He believes that a conservative offense and good defense could see the Cowboys cross the finish line.

“Arizona is reeling. Tom Brady (and the Saints) just got shutout, and the Rams have been great the last few weeks but can be hot and cold,” Cowherd said. “A conservative offense… running the ball, defense wins a lot of games. They may not look like it… pretty doesn’t win in December.”

Can Dallas win the NFC? "Arizona is reeling, Tom Brady just got shutout and the Rams have been great the last few weeks but can be hot and cold." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/qTfatnoDwV — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 20, 2021

The Cowboys have seemingly taken their foot off the gas pedal over the past three weeks. They’ve won three games in a row without going over 400 yards on offense in any of them. They went over 400 yards eight times in their first 11 games.

But the defense has been incredible, especially in getting takeaways. Dallas’ defense has four takeaways in each of the last three games.

That kind of defense can win a championship if it plays that well in January.

Do you agree with Colin Cowherd on the Cowboys’ Super Bowl chances?