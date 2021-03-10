Colin Cowherd Called Out For His Latest Cowboys Comment

Love them or hate them, people like to talk about the Dallas Cowboys, especially those in the sports media world.

Whether it’s ESPN or FOX Sports 1, the Dallas Cowboys are constantly a talking point for the network’s personalities and analysts. The Cowboys drive viewers and the TV ratings back that up. The Dallas vs. Washington game on Thanksgiving was the most-watched game of the regular season.

“The Cowboys’ game against Washington on Thursday drew 30.3 million viewers, according to FOX Sports, making it the most-watched NFL telecast of the 2020 season. In fact, it is the single most-watched television broadcast since Super Bowl LIV in February,” Pro Football Talk wrote.

Colin Cowherd said something fans are calling out on Wednesday, though.

“They’re a great brand, but there’s not a lot of special there… Dallas is just not a topic to me,” Cowherd said on Wednesday, as he talked about the topic he claims is a non-topic.

Where is the sizzle with the Dallas Cowboys? "They're a great brand, but there's not a lot of special there… Dallas is just not a topic to me." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/CiV0UZG2yT — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 10, 2021

“Did Colin just do a segment with the topic being Dallas not being a top to him?” one fan wrote.

“Lol you will continue to talk about them anyway,” another fan wrote.

“As you’re talking about them. Hilarious,” another fan added.

While the Cowboys might not be a “topic” for Cowherd, we’re going to guess that he’ll find a way to talk about them a lot in 2021.