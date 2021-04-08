Colin Cowherd Has A Big Draft Suggestion For Cowboys

You know that Kyle Pitts-to-the-Dallas Cowboys rumor you’ve been hearing? Well, Colin Cowherd is in favor of making it reality.

On Tuesday, ESPN insider Chris Mortensen said Dallas owner Jerry Jones is “infatuated” with the unicorn-like Florida tight end, so much so that he could conceivably trade up from the No. 10 spot to take the ultra-athletic star.

“We’re hearing this thing about Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys and the GM, being infatuated with Kyle Pitts,” Mortensen said. “So I figure he’s gonna have to trade up to get Kyle Pitts… . He spent $40 million a year on Dak Prescott so why not go get Kyle Pitts, or if he actually falls to 10 you couldn’t rule him out.”

This brings us to Cowherd, who said today he had an “epiphany’ and thinks the Cowboys should do what they need to do to get Pitts, even if the team has more holes on defense.

Cowherd’s argument is that Pitts has “no potential to bust” and since the Cowboys have shown “a feel for offense” with their recent drafting, they should try to make that unit as elite as possible rather than draft defense, where they have struggled to pick the right players.

If Dallas does go this route, they will have an elite set of skill position players: Prescott, Pitts, running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receivers Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Perhaps Jones could even move Gallup for some defensive help or a Day 2 draft pick.

Whatever the Cowboys decide to do in the first round, it should be fun following this rumor over the next three weeks.