Colin Cowherd Reacts To Controversial Penalty In Cowboys-Rams

The most-controversial penalty call in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season came late in the Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams game.

The Cowboys, trailing by three points, were attempting to drive into Rams’ territory for a game-tying or game-winning score. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott found wide receiver Michael Gallup down the left sideline for a big gain.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, Gallup was called for offensive pass interference on Jalen Ramsey. The big play was called back and Dallas never recovered.

This offensive pass interference call on Michael Gallup negated a 47-yard gain that would've put the Cowboys in range for a game-tying FG. pic.twitter.com/Ebafc7ealj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 14, 2020

The penalty call was questionable at-best. There was some hand movement between both Gallup and Ramsey, but neither player seemed to make pass interference-worthy contact.

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd thinks it was a bad call.

“My rule on pass interference — let great athletes battle for the ball. Try to never call it, unless it’s OBVIOUS. That didn’t feel obvious,” the FOX Sports 1 host tweeted.

My rule on pass interference — let great athletes battle for the ball. Try to never call it, unless it’s OBVIOUS. That didn’t feel obvious. #RamTough — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) September 14, 2020

The Cowboys fell to the Rams, 20-17, to drop to 0-1 on the 2020 season.

Dallas will look to get into the win column in Week 2, when Mike McCarthy’s team takes on the Atlanta Falcons at home.

Kickoff at AT&T Stadium is set for 1 p.m. E.T. next Sunday. The game will be televised on FOX.