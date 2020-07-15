Colin Cowherd: Dak Prescott Not Good Enough To Win A Super Bowl

Dak Prescott will be the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback in 2020, but Colin Cowherd doesn’t think he’s good enough to win a Super Bowl for America’s Team.

This afternoon on “The Herd”, Cowherd listed the 11 quarterbacks he feels are capable of winning a Super Bowl. Matt Ryan, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jared Goff–the “floor” of the group, per Cowherd–made the cut, but Dak did not.

“Is Dak Prescott good enough to win a Super Bowl? That’s where I’m like ‘I don’t think so,'” Cowherd said. “I don’t think he is.”

Cowherd cited Prescott’s strong stats (30 touchdowns, four interceptions, 105.3 rating) and record (13-3) against two weak NFC East teams–Washington and the New York Giants–as the reason why his overall statistics are inflated.

However, his stats against all other opponents–a 27-21 record, 67 touchdowns, 32 picks and a 94.3 rating–aren’t exactly poor, so you can question how much weight Cowherd is putting into this metric.

There are 11 QBs in the NFL that can win a Super Bowl. @ColinCowherd: Dak Prescott isn't one of them: pic.twitter.com/fMLxmcr2Bj — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 15, 2020

As you debate the accuracy of this list, the minutes tick down to the deadline for Prescott and the Cowboys to work out a long-term contract. At this point, it is assumed the two sides won’t come to an agreement, and Prescott will play this season on his $31.4 million franchise tag.

In doing so, he would be just the third quarterback in NFL history to play on the tag, joining Drew Brees in 2005 and Kirk Cousins in 2016 and 2017. Neither of those players wound up signing multi-year contracts with their teams at the time and were soon left to go elsewhere to play.