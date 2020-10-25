Colin Cowherd Has 1 Clear Suggestion For Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones is taking criticism from all over for how the Dallas Cowboys look. Colin Cowherd thinks the longtime owner needs to make a drastic move.

Many have suggested the Cowboys move on from defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, considering how bad Dallas has looked on that side of the ball this year. However, Cowherd thinks Jones must go beyond doing that.

He’s calling for Jerry to fire his coaching staff–all of them. That’s including Mike McCarthy who was hired this offseason and is in his seventh game with the team.

“Jerry Jones — you made a huge mistake and it happens to everyone — time to blow out the coaching staff and start over,” Cowherd tweeted as the Cowboys fell behind 22-3 at halftime to Washington this afternoon.

Our prediction is that Dallas will move on from Nolan soon, perhaps as early as this week. He is the easiest sacrificial lamb.

McCarthy will get the full season at least. If the Cowboys do move on from him, they will at least give him the entire campaign to prove himself.

Things have been ugly thus far though.