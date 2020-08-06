Colin Cowherd Has 1 Main Concern With Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has a pivotal season ahead of him if he hopes to be the Cowboys’ long-term starter.

The Mississippi State alum will play the 2020 season on the franchise tag. Prescott and the Cowboys failed to come to an agreement on a contract extension, which means one of two things. Prescott simply wasn’t happy with the organization’s offers. Or, the Cowboys haven’t seen enough from Prescott to warrant a massive contract.

Either way, 2020’s a make-or-break year for Prescott. Colin Cowherd has major doubts surrounding the Cowboys QB this season.

Prescott has been horrendous against playoff teams these past three years, posting a 6-12 record against them. He also has an abysmal 21-to-19 touchdown-to-interception ratio in those games. Cowherd has a strong argument here as to why he doesn’t have much faith in the Dallas quarterback ahead of the 2020 season.

Dak Prescott is 6-12 against playoff teams the last 3 seasons. "Don't waste your time tweeting me as the Cowboys roll Dwayne Haskins or Daniel Jones. I'm not interested." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/k45ODd10Eu — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 6, 2020

If the Cowboys get off to a strong start to the season, though, Cowherd will hop on the Prescott bandwagon.

“If they’re 6-2 or 5-3 then that wave I’m jumping on,” Cowherd said on Thursday. “It’s the Dak wave, and I’m riding it for four more years. But if not, don’t waste your time tweeting me as the Cowboys roll Dwayne Haskins or Daniel Jones. I’m not interested.”

But if Dallas struggles out of the gate this season, patience will run out quickly for Prescott, who has formidable backup Andy Dalton waiting in the shadows. The 2020 season will be telling as to what the Cowboys’ future will look like.